Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $265,000 Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALB. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Albemarle in a report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Albemarle from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.40.

Albemarle stock opened at $226.62 on Tuesday. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $291.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.89. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 95.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.52.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 66.39%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

