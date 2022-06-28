Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 7,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 12,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $169.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.28 and a 200 day moving average of $174.46. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $160.68 and a 12-month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

