Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,389,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007,132 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,920,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,487,578,000 after acquiring an additional 948,638 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,931,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,841,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,416 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,166,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,398,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,735,778,000 after acquiring an additional 583,209 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.86.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $3,508,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,893,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $1,362,907.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 152,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,787,888.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 204,165 shares of company stock valued at $21,328,796 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $96.81 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

