Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 682.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,520 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $6,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 38,747 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 32,161 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

VTEB opened at $49.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.07. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.07 and a 12-month high of $55.67.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.