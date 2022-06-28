Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $7.01 Million Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $7,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Centene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,200,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Centene by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Centene by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Centene by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $858,786.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 6,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.94 per share, with a total value of $507,493.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 21,520 shares of company stock worth $1,770,740 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNC opened at $84.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.15 and its 200-day moving average is $82.58. The firm has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $89.92.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.48 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.12%. Centene’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNC. Loop Capital began coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.44.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

