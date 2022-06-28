Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,918 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $7,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at $2,453,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Target by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,694 shares of company stock valued at $14,055,746 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Gordon Haskett reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.04.

Shares of TGT opened at $149.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

