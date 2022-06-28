Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $7,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 252.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSN opened at $85.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.99. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.88 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

