Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $7,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter worth $107,000.

PRFZ stock opened at $159.02 on Tuesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $148.46 and a 1 year high of $202.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

