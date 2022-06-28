Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Stock Holdings Lessened by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC trimmed its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $68.25 on Tuesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.89 and a 1 year high of $93.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.62. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.49.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.29. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 36.78%.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 30,331 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $2,424,660.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

