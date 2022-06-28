NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Increases Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AME. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AME shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.56.

Shares of AME stock opened at $112.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.64%.

AMETEK declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

