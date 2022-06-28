Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock Holdings Increased by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,187,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,519,000 after buying an additional 147,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,479,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,475,000 after acquiring an additional 70,923 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,395,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,091,000 after acquiring an additional 58,024 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 887,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,890,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 765,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,115,000 after acquiring an additional 98,734 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 9,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $560,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $123,384.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,971 shares of company stock valued at $959,065. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMTC. StockNews.com began coverage on Semtech in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Semtech from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.40.

SMTC opened at $56.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.53. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $52.92 and a 1 year high of $94.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.49.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $202.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.98 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

