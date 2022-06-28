Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Shares Acquired by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Methode Electronics worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Methode Electronics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of MEI stock opened at $38.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.40. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.26 and a 1-year high of $50.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.82%.

Methode Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.