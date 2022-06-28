NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 6,511 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lowered its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,487 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 6,511 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in eBay by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,768,219 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $184,087,000 after purchasing an additional 33,168 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,377 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in eBay by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,837,932 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $337,059,000 after purchasing an additional 184,797 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in eBay by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 237,344 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $15,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 9,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on eBay from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on eBay from $71.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.15.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $44.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.97. The stock has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2.60, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.16%.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

