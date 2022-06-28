NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Purchases 160 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

In other The Ensign Group news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 121,507 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $10,929,554.65. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 60,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,486,860.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $393,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

ENSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

ENSG stock opened at $75.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.29 and a 1-year high of $94.25.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $713.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.36 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.38%.

About The Ensign Group (Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.