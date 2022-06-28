NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $962,000 Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC trimmed its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,514,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 29.3% in the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 9,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 20.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 558,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,794,000 after buying an additional 93,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.84.

NYSE PKI opened at $144.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.30. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.78 and a fifty-two week high of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.94.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.58%.

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $731,087.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,577 shares in the company, valued at $4,012,177.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

