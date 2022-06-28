NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires 150 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Insperity by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Insperity stock opened at $99.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.94 and a 12-month high of $129.32.

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 244.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.18%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insperity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.60.

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $727,012.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 653,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,950,549.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 32,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $3,504,815.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,700,475.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

