Brokerages Set Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Target Price at $181.44

Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $181.44.

Several analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Marriott International news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $674,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $140.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $127.23 and a 12-month high of $195.90. The company has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

