NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Cuts Stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC cut its stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of GATX by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 290,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,253,000 after acquiring an additional 44,200 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of GATX by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in GATX by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 12,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GATX opened at $96.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.97. GATX Co. has a one year low of $84.50 and a one year high of $127.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.97. GATX had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.24.

In related news, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 19,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.57, for a total transaction of $2,245,487.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,425.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 36,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total value of $4,490,565.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,969 shares of company stock worth $11,890,873. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

