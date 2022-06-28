NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Raises Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIG. Barclays upped their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.57.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $51.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.88. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.54 and a 12 month high of $65.73.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.07%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $6.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

