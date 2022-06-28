Family Legacy Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Family Legacy Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.7% of Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $292.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.27. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.