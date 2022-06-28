IBM Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FLT. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLT. Citigroup boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.78.

Shares of FLT opened at $218.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.78 and a one year high of $282.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.22 and a 200 day moving average of $236.40.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $789.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 28.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

