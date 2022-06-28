NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Grows Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $126.19 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The firm has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.94.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.75.

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

