Domani Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Domani Wealth LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 36,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,595,000. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 1,088,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,837,000 after acquiring an additional 19,855 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $51.88 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $291.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.21.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.26.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

