Rothschild Investment Corp IL Makes New $81,000 Investment in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,091,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,957,000. Genesis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of NU by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 14,223,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,803,000 after acquiring an additional 762,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,428,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NU. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on NU in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.73.

NYSE:NU opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.94.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $877.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.39 million. Analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

