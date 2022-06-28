Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 17,788 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 790.7% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $1,094,111.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,667,459.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $319,561.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,153 shares in the company, valued at $4,693,586.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,270 shares of company stock worth $3,035,835. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

NYSE:DAL opened at $30.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.70.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.05. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.55) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

