NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 39 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC cut its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Cigna by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

NYSE:CI opened at $267.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $258.26 and a 200 day moving average of $243.18. The company has a market capitalization of $84.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.77. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $273.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cigna in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.12.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $249,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,800,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 8,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,031,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,235,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,372 shares of company stock valued at $35,194,868 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.