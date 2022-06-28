NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Purchases 4,250 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Magna International were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,365,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,550,000 after buying an additional 252,299 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 532.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 136,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,014,000 after buying an additional 114,567 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,736,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,482,000 after buying an additional 93,128 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 728,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,568,000 after buying an additional 90,461 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 443,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,908,000 after buying an additional 55,167 shares during the period. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MGA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Magna International from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on Magna International in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark cut their target price on Magna International from $92.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Magna International from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.55.

NYSE MGA opened at $58.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.00. Magna International Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $95.00.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

