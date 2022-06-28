NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Increases Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $668.74.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $449.79 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $411.39 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $475.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $549.34.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

