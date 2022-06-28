NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Grows Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,276 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $40.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.42. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.51 and a 52-week high of $48.88.

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $179.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.80 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 40.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

