II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Holdings Decreased by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC decreased its holdings in shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,525 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in II-VI were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IIVI. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in II-VI during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in II-VI by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in II-VI by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 71,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in II-VI by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $30,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 29,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,892.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ IIVI opened at $56.11 on Tuesday. II-VI Incorporated has a twelve month low of $50.71 and a twelve month high of $75.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.16.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. II-VI had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $827.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IIVI shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on II-VI from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on II-VI from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on II-VI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on II-VI from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, II-VI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

