Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Purchased by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Ameresco by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 463,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,860,000 after acquiring an additional 11,350 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 91,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 16,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 714,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameresco alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ameresco from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Ameresco from $90.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim set a $58.00 price target on Ameresco in a report on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet lowered Ameresco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on Ameresco from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.23.

Shares of AMRC opened at $47.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $101.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.42 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ameresco (Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.