NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires 250 Shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Triton International were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Triton International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,507,000 after buying an additional 41,365 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Triton International by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 148,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after buying an additional 23,506 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in Triton International by 169.8% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 140,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after buying an additional 88,649 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Triton International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 112,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,901,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Triton International by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after buying an additional 10,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRTN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America cut Triton International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of TRTN stock opened at $53.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.31. Triton International Limited has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $72.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.13. Triton International had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 36.44%. The company had revenue of $417.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Triton International Limited will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Triton International’s payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

