NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Raises Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RS. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 61,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,260,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth $13,783,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $1,404,000. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.06, for a total transaction of $1,960,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $173.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.97. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $135.46 and a 52-week high of $211.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.76.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.20 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 27.94%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 27.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.36%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.50.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

