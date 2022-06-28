NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Decreases Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,117 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $1,127,795,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $631,278,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305,161 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $137,933,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $139,544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $64.15 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24. The company has a market cap of $116.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.40.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 36,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,546,113.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,265 shares in the company, valued at $22,880,624.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 63,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.21.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

