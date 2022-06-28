NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Grows Position in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC owned about 0.06% of Meritor worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Meritor during the fourth quarter valued at about $369,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Meritor by 4.1% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 25,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Meritor by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 71,120 shares during the period. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meritor during the first quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Meritor by 1.5% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 28,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $356,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,083.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTOR opened at $36.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.80. Meritor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $36.30.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Meritor had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 34.85%. Meritor’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTOR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Meritor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $36.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck, and Aftermarket and Industrial. The company offers axles, including front steer and rear drive axles for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles; heavy-duty trailer axles; suspension modules and brake products comprising drum and disc brakes; universal joints and driveline components; trailer air suspension systems and products; transfer cases and drivelines; and advanced suspension modules for use in light-, medium- and heavy-duty military tactical wheeled vehicles.

