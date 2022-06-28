NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 920 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC reduced its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AYI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 25.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 30.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 128.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,772,000 after buying an additional 7,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Acuity Brands from $210.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Acuity Brands from $241.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. William Blair cut Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.50.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total value of $160,787.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,805.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AYI opened at $156.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.25. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.71 and a 52-week high of $224.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.57 and its 200 day moving average is $184.14.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $909.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.42 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 5.37%.

About Acuity Brands (Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.