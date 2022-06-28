NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VCR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth $504,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 53.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 730,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,947,000 after buying an additional 17,534 shares during the period.

VCR stock opened at $241.00 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $360.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.49.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

