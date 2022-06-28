NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ascendant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,849,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 299.6% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 29,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after buying an additional 11,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OMI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor to $58.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $33.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $49.11.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Gwendolyn M. Bingham sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $268,432.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,538.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

