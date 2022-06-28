NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires 237 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Overbrook Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 148.2% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

VIS stock opened at $166.36 on Tuesday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $157.99 and a 12-month high of $208.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.63.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.