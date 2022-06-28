NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC reduced its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,919,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Corning by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,456,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $203,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,290 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Corning by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $531,311,000 after acquiring an additional 943,020 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Corning by 446.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 960,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,742,000 after acquiring an additional 784,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,573,634 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,586,000 after buying an additional 657,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GLW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $33.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.84. The stock has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.40%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

