Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in AON by 15.0% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 12,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in AON by 11.6% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 1.3% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $271.52 on Tuesday. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $223.19 and a fifty-two week high of $341.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $278.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.86 by ($0.03). AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.28 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AON’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.98.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $286.58 per share, with a total value of $4,012,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

