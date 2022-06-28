NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Lowers Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC decreased its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,300 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 5,850 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRFT. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 958,670 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $123,946,000 after purchasing an additional 65,692 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,346 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $80,087,000 after purchasing an additional 32,245 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 428,589 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $55,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,829 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $51,177,000 after purchasing an additional 243,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in Perficient by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 378,654 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $48,956,000 after acquiring an additional 28,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Perficient alerts:

PRFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Perficient from $138.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Perficient in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Perficient in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Perficient currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.67.

In related news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $480,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,584,568.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $94.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Perficient, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.75 and a 1 year high of $153.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 51.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $222.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.66 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Perficient (Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.