Rothschild Investment Corp IL Increases Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,613 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GMED. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 134,505 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,711,000 after acquiring an additional 12,081 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,356 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,324 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $58.71 on Tuesday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $84.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.80 and its 200 day moving average is $68.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $230.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GMED. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Globus Medical to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Globus Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $188,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $2,457,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 601,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,917,488.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

