PDS Planning Inc Decreases Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

PDS Planning Inc cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,698,000. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 11,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,835,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 52,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $40.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.10. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.94 and a fifty-two week high of $55.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

