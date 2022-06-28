Annex Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Shares in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVTGet Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in nVent Electric by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 1st quarter worth $494,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 2,656.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $31.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.88. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $28.27 and a 52-week high of $39.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVTGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 43.21%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on nVent Electric from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

