PDS Planning Inc Takes Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,861 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAN. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 129,760,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545,821 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 540.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,091,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,237 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,796,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,779,000 after acquiring an additional 874,100 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 7,749,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,497,000 after acquiring an additional 576,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,464,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,978,000 after acquiring an additional 570,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

NYSE SAN opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.28.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. Banco Santander had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale increased their target price on Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.26) to €4.10 ($4.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a €5.00 ($5.32) target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.15) to €3.50 ($3.72) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.30 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.83.

About Banco Santander (Get Rating)

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.