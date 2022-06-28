Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.43.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $60.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Textron has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $79.45. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.78.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Textron will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.33%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Textron by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,748,161,000 after acquiring an additional 177,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Textron by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,846,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,253,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,776 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Textron by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,564,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $785,807,000 after acquiring an additional 140,246 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,564,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $711,561,000 after buying an additional 47,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,436,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $341,710,000 after buying an additional 14,124 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

