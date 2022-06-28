IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,809,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,698,654,000 after purchasing an additional 49,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,103,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,380,057,000 after acquiring an additional 274,795 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,541,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,679,600,000 after acquiring an additional 147,938 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $924,658,000 after acquiring an additional 101,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,456,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $679,632,000 after acquiring an additional 133,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TROW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

TROW stock opened at $120.51 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.72 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.34.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

