IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 4,284 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $6,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $2,971,205.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $539,899.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,085,099.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,894 shares of company stock worth $8,451,233 over the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $167.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.03. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.40 and a 52 week high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.54%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.85.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

