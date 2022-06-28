IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 40,981 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,981 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Snap were worth $6,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,500,000 after buying an additional 10,839,980 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,709,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,834 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,916,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,656 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at $125,811,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at $98,005,000. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $80,011.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,138,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,559,594.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $26,595,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 75,110,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,500,559.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,539,188 shares of company stock worth $43,340,138.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.64. The firm has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.44 and a beta of 1.22. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Snap to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Snap from $45.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded Snap from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Snap from $49.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

About Snap (Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.